Memphis fraternity suspended for 5 years

A University of Memphis fraternity has been suspended from campus for five years.

The Alpha Tau Omega building (which is where the fraternity used to be located) on Midland Avenue is now boarded up.

The university did not announce why the fraternity is being suspended.

School officials will only say it is because of a "violation of the Code of Student Rights & Responsibilities."

