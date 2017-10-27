Man arrested after locking self inside apartment, shooting at officers

A man who opened fire on police officers barricaded himself inside an apartment before officers arrested him.

Memphis Police Department said the man shot at officers around 3:30 p.m. at Fieldstone Apartments on White Bluff Lane.

Officers blocked off the apartment complex as they worked to secure the area and bring the man in to custody. After nearly an hour, officers were able to bring the suspect into custody.

Nobody was injured.

"I just saw police cars whizzing by,” said witness Sharon Jones. “I saw traffic stopping."

Residents were told to go back into their apartments or stay where they were as shots were fired.

"I pulled in behind the students getting off of the school bus and went directly to the mail box and I saw two police vehicles," said resident Dacia Schell.

That was when police got the first call around 3:30 p.m. about a man with mental issues.

"Five minutes later they're surrounding the apartment complex or the building over there," Schell said.

Paige Dorrah was at the apartment complex’s gym when someone told people not to leave.

"She just said there was a lot of police cars, ambulance, a fire truck,” Dorrah said. “That's all she knew."

Police said after their first encounter with the man he came outside onto a balcony and started shooting.

"I was shocked,” Dorrah said.

The man went back inside his apartment, and police were able to subdue him and put him in custody.

"Oh it's terrifying,” Schell said. “When you watch the news, now you just don't feel safe anywhere."

