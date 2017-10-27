Man locks self inside apartment after shooting at officers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man locks self inside apartment after shooting at officers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man who opened fire on police officers barricaded himself inside an apartment before officers arrested him.

Memphis Police Department said the man shot at officers around 3:30 p.m. at Fieldstone Apartments on White Bluff Lane.

Officers blocked off the apartment complex as they worked to secure the area and bring the man in to custody. After nearly an hour, officers were able to bring the suspect into custody.

Nobody was injured.

