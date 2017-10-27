Man locks self inside apartment after shooting at officers

A man who opened fire on police officers barricaded himself inside an apartment before officers arrested him.

Memphis Police Department said the man shot at officers around 3:30 p.m. at Fieldstone Apartments on White Bluff Lane.

Officers blocked off the apartment complex as they worked to secure the area and bring the man in to custody. After nearly an hour, officers were able to bring the suspect into custody.

The suspect is in custody. No one was injured! https://t.co/aP8FomNnoo — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 27, 2017

Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.