DOJ lifts 14 oversights on Shelby County Juvenile Court

The Department of Justice ended some of its oversights concerning Shelby County's Juvenile Court system.

The DOJ started monitoring Shelby County in 2012 after receiving evidence that the court discriminated against African-American children, had unsafe confinement conditions, and failed to provide due process.

DOJ said it saw improvements from Shelby County. That's why the department decided to lift 14 oversights put into place to monitor Shelby County Juvenile Court. DOJ said it will continue to monitor parts of Juvenile Court.

Shelby County Juvenile Court released the following statement concerning the announcement:

"Today's letter from the DOJ acknowledges not only the accomplishments achieved, but also the substantial progress that has been made toward compliance of all provisions of the agreement. Such progress toward our common goal would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of all Juvenile Court employees, the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and representatives of Shelby County Government for whom this court is deeply grateful."

