Millington officers issue warning about bank deposit scam

Millington Police Department issued a warning about a bank deposit scheme happening in the area.

According to officers, bank customers are being approached by an individual who pretends to need help making a deposit.

Officers said these schemes are nothing new. At least three people have fallen victim to it recently, and they have a warning so it doesn't happen to you.

"They follow up on people's good-heartedness and then they appeal to people's greed,” Sergeant Dennis Brunson said.



In the scheme, a person will approach people as they're leaving the bank. According to police, the individual tells them they need help because they can't read or write and have a fear of depositing money in banks.

The individual will have paperwork in his hand and ask you to take him to a McDonald's to speak to a manager he trusts.

Once at McDonald's, the duo will ask you to put up some money to walk around the building and bring it right back so you can build trust with them.

Meanwhile, they take the money and walk out of sight, never to be seen again.



"They prey upon people that are in their 60s, it does not matter what nationality they are,” Sgt. Brunson said.



So far, three people in the area have fallen victim to this banking scheme.



"If it looks too good to be true, it usually is,” Sgt. Brunson said. “You don't get anything for nothing, someone is always out there, unfortunately, evil is everywhere."

The good news is that officers said they are questioning suspects believed to be connected to the recent crimes.

In the meantime, if this or something similar happens to you, to report it as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.