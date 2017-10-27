Friday Football Fever: Week 11

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 11!

Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

West Memphis Christian Desoto Christian Nashville Christian 61 Tipton-Rosemark 23 Lewisburg 0 Grenada 41 Jackson Sacred Heart Macon Road Baptist West Memphis 7 Pine Bluff 33 Cordova High 38 Bartlett High 0 Covington High 47 Bolivar 20 Kingsbury High 19 Bolton High 45 Munford High 10 Brighton High 21 Lake Cormorant Center Hill White Station High 24 Central High 6 Southaven High 14 Desoto Central 7 Northpoint 14 ECS 35 Lausanne 49 FACS 21 Jackson Christian 12 Fayette Academy 42 Mitchell High 18 Hamilton High 6 St. George's 7 Houston High 27 Jacksonville Marion High Wooddale High 18 Melrose High 14 CBHS 17 MUS 6 Lafayette 9 Olive Branch High 20 Kirby High 45 Overton High 0 Hernando High 6 Oxford High 15 Harding Academy 14 USJ 44 Rossville Christian 34 Zion Christian 56 Southwind High 2 Ridgeway High 0 Raleigh Egypt 36 Trezevant 8 Arlington 40 Collierville 21 North Panola 22 Water Valley 0

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.