Friday Football Fever: Week 11

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 11!
Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:
Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:
|West Memphis Christian
|Desoto Christian
|Nashville Christian
|61
|Tipton-Rosemark
|23
|Lewisburg
|0
|Grenada
|41
|Jackson Sacred Heart
|Macon Road Baptist
|West Memphis
|7
|Pine Bluff
|33
|Cordova High
|38
|Bartlett High
|0
|Covington High
|47
|Bolivar
|20
|Kingsbury High
|19
|Bolton High
|45
|Munford High
|10
|Brighton High
|21
|Lake Cormorant
|Center Hill
|White Station High
|24
|Central High
|6
|Southaven High
|14
|Desoto Central
|7
|Northpoint
|14
|ECS
|35
|Lausanne
|49
|FACS
|21
|Jackson Christian
|12
|Fayette Academy
|42
|Mitchell High
|18
|Hamilton High
|6
|St. George's
|7
|Houston High
|27
|Jacksonville
|Marion High
|Wooddale High
|18
|Melrose High
|14
|CBHS
|17
|MUS
|6
|Lafayette
|9
|Olive Branch High
|20
|Kirby High
|45
|Overton High
|0
|Hernando High
|6
|Oxford High
|15
|Harding Academy
|14
|USJ
|44
|Rossville Christian
|34
|Zion Christian
|56
|Southwind High
|2
|Ridgeway High
|0
|Raleigh Egypt
|36
|Trezevant
|8
|Arlington
|40
|Collierville
|21
|North Panola
|22
|Water Valley
|0
