Friday Football Fever: Week 11

MEMPHIS, TN

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 11! 

Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

West Memphis Christian Desoto Christian
Nashville Christian 61 Tipton-Rosemark 23
Lewisburg 0 Grenada 41
Jackson Sacred Heart Macon Road Baptist
West Memphis 7 Pine Bluff 33
Cordova High 38 Bartlett High 0
Covington High 47 Bolivar 20
Kingsbury High 19 Bolton High 45
Munford High 10 Brighton High 21
Lake Cormorant Center Hill
White Station High 24 Central High 6
Southaven High 14 Desoto Central 7
Northpoint 14 ECS 35
Lausanne 49 FACS 21
Jackson Christian 12 Fayette Academy 42
Mitchell High 18 Hamilton High 6
St. George's 7 Houston High 27
Jacksonville Marion High
Wooddale High 18 Melrose High 14
CBHS 17 MUS 6
Lafayette 9 Olive Branch High 20
Kirby High 45 Overton High 0
Hernando High 6 Oxford High 15
Harding Academy 14 USJ 44
Rossville Christian 34 Zion Christian 56
Southwind High 2 Ridgeway High 0
Raleigh Egypt 36 Trezevant 8
Arlington 40 Collierville 21
North Panola 22 Water Valley 0

