Friday Football Fever: Week 11

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 11!
Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:
Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
A man who opened fire on police officers barricaded himself inside an apartment before officers arrested him.More >>
A man who opened fire on police officers barricaded himself inside an apartment before officers arrested him.More >>
A Mid-South football coach is having to end his season early after being diagnosed with cancer.More >>
A Mid-South football coach is having to end his season early after being diagnosed with cancer.More >>
Millington Police Department issued a warning about a bank deposit scheme happening in the area.More >>
Millington Police Department issued a warning about a bank deposit scheme happening in the area.More >>
Friends and family said a final goodbye to beloved Memphis newspaper publisher Bernal Smith II, who was laid to rest Friday.More >>
Friends and family said a final goodbye to beloved Memphis newspaper publisher Bernal Smith II, who was laid to rest Friday.More >>
A new school is coming to Memphis. In 2018, Memphis will be turning out new automobile technicians.More >>
A new school is coming to Memphis. In 2018, Memphis will be turning out new automobile technicians.More >>
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.More >>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
Jackson police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Briarwood Drive and State Street.More >>
Jackson police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Briarwood Drive and State Street.More >>