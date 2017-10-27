Another tropical storm forming

Satellite data showing the location of what could be the 18th tropical storm of the season

It may be cold here in the Mid-South with the potential for widespread frost this weekend, but the tropics are still active.

Friday, the National Hurricane Center issued advisories and potential tracks of what will likely become the eighteenth tropical storm of the season.

Right now the system is gaining strength in the western Caribbean, just north of the Honduras coast. There is an ample amount of warm water for this system to feed and the western Caribbean is typically a hotbed for tropical storm formation during the month of October.

Should the storm gain tropical storm strength, it will be named Philippe. The storm is expected to track east across Cuba, through the Florida Straits and through the Bahamas.

We'll continue to monitor this storm and bring you further updates.

You can also track the storm on your First Alert Weather app. Just go to the radar screen and tap the layers icon. There you will find Tropical Tracks under the Overlays layer.

