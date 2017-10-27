Photographer killed in accidental fall remembered at show

It was a bittersweet photography show in downtown Memphis, remembering the Mid-South man killed in a fall from a Chicago rooftop.

The art hangs on the wall, but the photographer who took the photos is no longer around to show off his work.



"That's what is left, and so it's a great part of him, it was a great part of his life," said Karen Golightly.



Eric Janssen, 44, died last Monday in Chicago while doing what he loved, taking photos when he fell from the LondonHouse Hotel. His death ruled an accident.

Hanging at the show were some of the last photos Janssen ever took.



"His wish came true, I mean this is what he really wanted, this was a big show for him so he was really excited about it and I just wanted to make sure his legacy lives on," Golightly said.



Now the profits from these prints will go toward helping the three children Janssen leaves behind.



"Part of this is a benefit for their education and so the proceeds from his work that we've printed of his work will go back GoFundMe for them," Golightly said.



Janssen's life ended, but his work lives on, and every photo reminds the loved ones of the amazing man, father, and artist we all lost.



"He won't be here so he was a great friend to me and having him back me up and be my friend was really important,” Golightly said. “I miss him."



If you want to help the family, visit the GoFundMe account here.

