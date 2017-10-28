Bartlett man accused of sexually assaulting FL woman

A Bartlett man is out on bond after police say he sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in Downtown West Palm Beach.

Joshua Sullins, 23, appeared in court Friday and bonded out of jail after a judge set bail at $100,000.

According to WPTV, Sullins admitted to police he touched the woman in the women’s bathroom at Copper Blues Rock Pub and Kitchen at CityPlace.

However, restaurant employees said the woman was unconscious and he was sexually assaulting her.

The woman told officers she did not know Sullins and not would have consented to any sexual contact with him.

Police say Sullins ran when the employees helped the woman in the bathroom. He reportedly ignored officer commands to stop running and police say he resisted arrest.

