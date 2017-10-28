Man charged after multiple cars crash on I-40 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged after multiple cars crash on I-40

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One man has been charged after multiple cars collided on I-40 Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Watkins Street.

At least one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say Robert Marshall was charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.

A mugshot for Marshall was not immediately available. 

