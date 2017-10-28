Man charged after multiple cars crash on I-40

One man has been charged after multiple cars collided on I-40 Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Watkins Street.

At least one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say Robert Marshall was charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.

A mugshot for Marshall was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.