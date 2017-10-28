Multiple cars crash on I-40

Multiple cars collided on I-40 Saturday morning.More >>
Multiple cars collided on I-40 Saturday morning.More >>
Friday Football Fever continues in Week 11! Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week.More >>
Friday Football Fever continues in Week 11! Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week.More >>
A Bartlett man is out on bond after police say he sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in Downtown West Palm Beach.More >>
A Bartlett man is out on bond after police say he sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in Downtown West Palm Beach.More >>
It was a bittersweet photography show in downtown Memphis, remembering the Mid-South man killed in a fall from a Chicago rooftop.More >>
It was a bittersweet photography show in downtown Memphis, remembering the Mid-South man killed in a fall from a Chicago rooftop.More >>
Riley Ferguson passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns and Darrell Henderson rushed for 112 yards and another score to lead No. 24 Memphis to a 56-26 victory over Tulane on Friday night.More >>
Riley Ferguson passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns and Darrell Henderson rushed for 112 yards and another score to lead No. 24 Memphis to a 56-26 victory over Tulane on Friday night.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>