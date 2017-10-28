Multiple cars crash on I-40 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Multiple cars crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Multiple cars collided on I-40 Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Watkins Street.

At least one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

