Ex-wife of D.C. sniper urges domestic violence victims to report abuse

The ex-wife of one of the most infamous criminals in American history is spreading awareness on a critical issue in the Mid-South.

Mildred Muhammad was the keynote speaker at "Bridging Troubled Waters," a community forum meant to end domestic violence and build healthy romantic relationships in the Mid-South.

Muhammad's husband was John Allen Muhammad, the notorious "D.C. Sniper" who, along with his nephew, killed 10 people in the D.C. area over a three-week period in 2002.

She said many domestic violence survivors feel ashamed to speak up even to their loved ones, and that's why so many victims stay silent.

“Once you understand that you are in an abusive relationship, don't be afraid to go back to those same people that you spoke so wonderfully about this person and say he or she is an abuser, I need to get away, that's what stopped us,” Muhammad said.

John Muhammad was executed back in 2009.

The event was sponsored by UT Health Science Center, the Memphis Crisis Center and the Family Safety Center.

