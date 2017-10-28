MPD still searching for suspects in brutal downtown assault

Four suspects are still on the run after a man and woman were brutally assaulted downtown early Friday morning.

Memphis Police Department is still trying to identify the four suspects believed to be responsible for this assault.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Meanwhile, it was a big weekend for Memphis events like the River Arts Fest that brought thousands down to South Main for art and music.

"It's fantastic! There's like a million people down here," Matt Hall said.

The people we talked to were having a great time and weren't concerned to hear about a brutal assault downtown.

"I have no concerns, everybody so far has been friendly," Dave said. "It's been the true experience of the south."

"It's our neighborhood," Hall said. "I've never felt that I shouldn't be able to walk from where I'm going to dinner to the house, or from the Grizzlies game to the house."

The River Arts Fest is more than a mile away from where a man and woman was badly beaten by four men Friday around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Exchange.

Police have promised more patrols in the area and were visible Saturday as the big Memphis International Auto Show gave people a thrill with test drives at that same intersection.

People who came by the Auto Show, despite the incident happening so close, were also defiantly not worried about the violence repeating.

"Safety is always important and we always want to make sure that we come home to our family," Monica Reed said. "And it's scary, things happen all the time, anywhere and some things are out of your control but it does make you a little leery about coming out."

"I think it's just something random but at the same time you have to be careful of your surroundings," Tiras Key said.

Our investigators did a crime map of the area. In the last three months, there have been seven aggravated assaults within a half-mile radius of the Cook Convention Center.

At last check, both victims were in critical condition in the hospital.

