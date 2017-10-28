Harvest festival promotes peace in the community

"Each one, reach one," was the theme for this year's Community Harvest Festival.

Dozens of people came out Saturday for free food, games, and fun at Southland Mall.

Several faith-based groups partnered with law enforcement to promote health, safety, fun, and education in the community.

Organizers said the purpose of the event was to spread peace

"We believe that as the people come together you have pastors, parishioners, police officers all coming together for the food of the neighborhood,” said organizer Tyrone Hunt.

The free event offered job opportunities, felon re-entrance programs, adult and youth programs, education opportunities, and much more.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.