Harvest festival promotes peace in the community - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Harvest festival promotes peace in the community

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

"Each one, reach one," was the theme for this year's Community Harvest Festival.

Dozens of people came out Saturday for free food, games, and fun at Southland Mall.

Several faith-based groups partnered with law enforcement to promote health, safety, fun, and education in the community.

Organizers said the purpose of the event was to spread peace

"We believe that as the people come together you have pastors, parishioners, police officers all coming together for the food of the neighborhood,” said organizer Tyrone Hunt.

The free event offered job opportunities, felon re-entrance programs, adult and youth programs, education opportunities, and much more.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Wounded vet says donated house never finished

    Wounded vet says donated house never finished

    Friday, October 27 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-10-27 14:44:48 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-10-27 14:44:48 GMT

    Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.

    More >>

    Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly