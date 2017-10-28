Man arrested, charged in deadly Frayser shooting

One person has been arrested after a shooting victim's body was dumped off at a fire station late Thursday night.

Corey Hall is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malik Rainey.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of St. Elmo Avenue and Schoolfield Cove.

An affidavit says Hall used a semi-automatic handgun to fire at Rainey.

Rainey was taken to a fire station at Overton Crossing but did not survive his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.