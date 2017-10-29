1 arrested, 2 identified in downtown assault

Memphis Police Department arrested two more men in connection to a brutal attack in Downtown Memphis on Friday morning.

Tony McKinney, 29, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated sexual battery.

A second suspect was also identified in connection with the assaults.

Jeffrey Hargreaves, 34, has been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hargreaves is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

A person of interest has also been developed. Investigators are looking for Antonie Neely, 25, who is believed to have information related to this investigation.

Saturday night, MPD released images and descriptions of the four suspects they say are responsible for the attack.

Police said they located surveillance video from local businesses that showed the victims walking over to a group of men who were standing in the center of North Main Street near the trolley tracks.

In the video, police said there appears to be a heated conversation between the couple and the men.

The victims were seen walking away from the male suspects several times and then walking back toward them in an agitated manner.

The suspects are then seen hitting the victims and a fight ensues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

