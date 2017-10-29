MPD releases images, descriptions of suspects in downtown assault

Memphis Police Department released images and descriptions of the suspects they say are responsible for the brutal assault that took place downtown Friday morning.

Police said they located surveillance video from local businesses that showed the victims walking over to a group of men who were standing in the center of North Main Street near the trolley tracks.

In the video, police said there appears to be a heated conversation between the couple and the men.

The victims were seen walking away from the male suspects several times and then walking back toward them in an agitated manner.

The suspects are then seen hitting the victims and a fight ensues.

The first suspect is described as a man, approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, and white shoes.

The second suspect is a man wearing a royal blue shirt or hoodie with white lettering across the chest, a black jacket, a red skull cap, and light colored shoes.

Suspect three is a male with shoulder length hair, possibly braids or dreads, wearing a dark jacket and tight blue jeans.

The final suspect is a man, approximately 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-8-inches tall, medium build with a brown goatee and wearing a light gray trucker hat, light colored blue jeans, brown shoes, a dark colored t-shirt with white writing across the front, and a light brown utility jacket.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

