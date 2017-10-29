Lemoyne-Owen College announces partnership with Mt. Olive Church

You could call it a match made in heaven.

As LeMoyne-Owen College prepares for the start of homecoming, they're also preparing for the start of a new partnership.

Mt. Olive CME is partnering with LeMoyne-Owen to be a helping hand to students and faculty.

"They will provide whatever resources they can whether it's mentoring, whether it's financial support, whether it's a place where our students can come and worship - all of those things are very important to us," said LeMoyne-Owen President Andrea Miller.

The celebration kicked off with the LOC Homecoming court and a gospel choir.

Pastor Peris Lester said he thinks this is a great opportunity to invest in young people and cut down on crime.

"We recognize that education is expensive, but ignorance costs more,” Lester said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.