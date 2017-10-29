Lemoyne-Owen College announces partnership with Mt. Olive Church - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lemoyne-Owen College announces partnership with Mt. Olive Church

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

You could call it a match made in heaven.

As LeMoyne-Owen College prepares for the start of homecoming, they're also preparing for the start of a new partnership.

Mt. Olive CME is partnering with LeMoyne-Owen to be a helping hand to students and faculty.

"They will provide whatever resources they can whether it's mentoring, whether it's financial support, whether it's a place where our students can come and worship - all of those things are very important to us," said LeMoyne-Owen President Andrea Miller.

The celebration kicked off with the LOC Homecoming court and a gospel choir.

Pastor Peris Lester said he thinks this is a great opportunity to invest in young people and cut down on crime.

"We recognize that education is expensive, but ignorance costs more,” Lester said.

