National Weather Service hosting storm spotter training

The man shot and killed by police in a shootout in Panola County has been identified.More >>
A mother is in jail after a 10-year-old died from a stab wound.More >>
Twin 4-year-olds were killed in a house fire Sunday afternoon.More >>
One family's Parkway Village home was destroyed by an overnight fire.More >>
After a blowout win over Tulane on Friday night, the Memphis Tigers moved up in this week's AP Top 25 poll.More >>
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.More >>
Scientists are preparing to begin a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but experts say whatever they might find likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern...More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
A woman in the group began to argue with the woman who was at a restaurant with a black man, and a man struck the woman in the face with his fist, leaving a cut above her eye.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
Trump unleashes new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
