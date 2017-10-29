National Weather Service hosting storm spotter training - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

National Weather Service hosting storm spotter training

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Storms can be a scary, yet fascinating phenomenon.

To help people better understand the way severe storms form and to spot the features of various weather types, the National Weather Service in Memphis is hosting Storm Spotter Training classes across the Mid-South.

Storm spotters are very important when it comes to severe weather. They help meteorologists determine if a storm is causing damage and see elements that technology such as Doppler Radars cannot see.

This means that spotters give the National Weather Service and WMC Action News 5 meteorologists ground truth to the storm and help aid in public notifications and recover and response to help save lives.

All of this is being done for the benefit of public safety.

The National Weather Service in Memphis is hosting several Skywarn Meetings for the public to attend. This will help anyone who is interested in storms or wants to help in the warning process, all for the benefit of public safety, to gain more knowledge of severe weather.

  • October 30 – 6:30 p.m. – Alcorn County: Northeast at Corinth
  • November 2 – 6:30 p.m. – Lawrence County: Black Rock Elementary School
  • November 6 – 6:30 p.m. – McNairy County: McNairy County Courthouse
  • November 7 – 6:30 p.m. – Tippah County: Tippah County Hospital

You can visit the National Weather Service in Memphis Spotter Training Schedule page to find out more information about the spotter training events.

