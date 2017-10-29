Church choir director missing after boating on Tunica Lake

A beloved Midtown Memphis choir director has not been seen in three days since he went out on Tunica Lake.

His absence at church Sunday struck a chord with those who knew him, who say they just want to know what happened.

It was a somber Sunday at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception

Many parishioners are saying an extra prayer for Choir Director Walter Bauman

"It was just a shock,” said choir member Jeanne Horishney.

Police say Bauman was last seen Thursday. His boat and personal items were found, but Bauman was not. It's leaving those who knew him best with questions.

“Where'd he go?” Horishney said. “What happened?”

Horishney said Bauman is an all-around great guy.

"He's just an incredible musician,” Horishney said. “He's a singer, player, organist and conductor and just an excellent person."

Camille Pool, one of the youngest members of the choir, agrees.

"He's one of the sweetest people I've ever met - really he really is,” Pool said. “You can tell he's a man of God. He always starts and ends practice with prayer.”

While thinking of Bauman's kind spirit, choir members can't help but wonder what exactly happened.

Despite the unknown, they're hoping and praying he'll be back with them soon leading the choir once again.

"We just want him to make it out alive, we'll take him with like bruises and scrapes and everything,” Pool said. “We just want him back."

"We're all praying that he's alive and well and that's what we're hoping for," Horishney said.

If you spot Bauman or make contact with him, you are asked to call police immediately.

