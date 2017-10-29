Trial for businessman Mark Giannini could begin Monday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Trial for businessman Mark Giannini could begin Monday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A trial for a controversial Memphis businessman could start as early as Monday.

Mark Giannini is being tried for two counts of rape and is also expected to face charges of bribing a witness.

Earlier this year, the businessman was found not guilty in a separate high-profile trial.

He faced rape charges in that case as well.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Father shoots, kills daughter's boyfriend, runs over couple, takes own life

    Father shoots, kills daughter's boyfriend, runs over couple, takes own life

    Sunday, October 29 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-10-30 00:09:43 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 6:45 AM EDT2017-10-30 10:45:22 GMT

    Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.

    More >>

    Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.

    More >>

  • Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort charged with conspiracy

    Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort charged with conspiracy

    Monday, October 30 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-10-30 12:12:35 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-10-30 16:42:05 GMT

    Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

    More >>

    Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

    More >>

  • Doctors prepare for deep dive into Las Vegas shooter's brain

    Doctors prepare for deep dive into Las Vegas shooter's brain

    Sunday, October 29 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-10-29 14:47:39 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-10-30 15:58:10 GMT

    Scientists are preparing to begin a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but experts say whatever they might find likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern...

    More >>

    Scientists are preparing to begin a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but experts say whatever they might find likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly