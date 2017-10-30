Memphis jumps to 22 in AP poll

After a blowout win over Tulane on Friday night, the Memphis Tigers moved up in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

Memphis moved up to 22 in the rankings, a week after entering the poll for the first time in 2017.

The 22 spot marks the second time Memphis has been ranked above 25. In 2015, the team jumped up to 15th in the AP poll, the highest in team history.

Memphis toppled Tulane 56-26 and found themselves at 7-1 and bowl eligible for the fourth straight year.

The Tigers also sit atop the AAC West, trailing only undefeated UCF in the conference. UCF is the only team to defeat the Tigers this year.

Memphis will return to the field Friday as they head to Tulsa to take on the 2-7 Golden Hurricane.

