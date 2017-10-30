5 escape early morning house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5 escape early morning house fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

One family's Parkway Village home was destroyed by an overnight fire.

A home on Cochese Road caught fire around 2 a.m. Monday.

According to Memphis Fire Department, five people were able to escape without being hurt.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue. The flames even spread to a neighboring home, causing some damage.

