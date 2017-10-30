Twin children killed in Tippah Co. house fire

Twin 4-year-olds were killed in a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to WTVA, the fire broke out before 2 a.m. at a home along Highway 2, near the Alcorn County line.

The children's father was burned when he went ran into the home to try and save the children.

"He was trying to get his kids. I imagine he did everything he could do to get them. It's by the grace of God he's not dead also," Alcorn County resident Jerry Robinson said.

The children died of smoke inhalation.

Fire Marshals ruled the fire an accident, but the cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.