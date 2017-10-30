Cardinals add Mike Maddux as pitching coach

The St. Louis Cardinals, in a rare move, went outside the organization to hire a pitching coach. Mike Maddux, formally with the Washington Nationals, was announced last week as the new pitching coach.

This position has mostly been a promotion from within the organization in the past.

Former pitching coach Derek Lilliquist was released by the organization after the season ended. Maddux became available after Washington released manager Dusty Baker.

Bryan Eversgerd was promoted to Bench Coach to round out Cardinal manager Mike Matheny’s staff, after the hires of former Cardinal players Jose Oquendo and Willie McGee just after the season ended.

