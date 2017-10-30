Molina named Gold Glove finalist

The Rawlings Sporting Goods company announced last week that, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, is a finalist for the Gold Glove award at his position. Other names on that list include, the San Francisco Giants Buster Posey, who won the award last year, and Tucker Barnhart of the Cincinnatti Reds.

Molina won eight straight Gold Gloves before Posey won the award last year.

Ozzie Smith has the most Gold Gloves as a Cardinal with 11. No other Cardinals were named as finalists this year.

Gold Glove winners will be announced on November 7.

