Mother admits choking, beating son before boy killed self

A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.

Memphis police officers were called to a home on Shady Vista on Saturday afternoon. There they found 10-year-old Jaheem McKinzie; he was bleeding from his injuries. The child was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

"My heart is hurting from that, because I used to see him all the time," neighbor Traimaine King said.

During the investigation, Robin McKinzie, the child's mother, told officers she was beating her son with an extension cord and choking him as a way to discipline him.

She then told officers the boy got angry, ran into the kitchen, and stabbed himself in the chest with a kitchen knife.

McKinzie is charged with aggravated child abuse and endangerment. She has not been charged in his death.

Jaheem was a 4th grader at Cornerstone Denver Prep.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.