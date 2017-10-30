Study ranks states' energy costs

As winter and colder weather approaches, and with them a customary increase in energy costs, the personal-finance website WalletHub has conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States.

For a better understanding of Americans’ energy costs relative to their location and consumption habits, WalletHub’s analysts compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia using a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil. Here are the 10 most expensive states, along with the average monthly energy bill in that state:

Most Energy-Expensive States:

Connecticut ($380) Alaska ($332) Rhode Island ($329) Massachusetts ($327) Wyoming ($320) Georgia ($310) Maine ($308) Mississippi ($307) New Hampshire ($306) Vermont ($305)

Best vs. Worst:

Hawaii has the lowest average monthly consumption of electricity per consumer, 489 kilowatt-hours, which is 3.1 times lower than in Louisiana, registering the highest at 1,521 kWh.

Washington has the lowest average retail price for electricity, $0.0909 per kWh, which is 3.3 times lower than in Hawaii, registering the highest at $0.2960 per kWh.

Illinois has the lowest average residential price for natural gas, $7.97 per 1,000 cubic feet, which is five times lower than in Hawaii, registering the highest at $40.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The District of Columbia has the lowest average monthly motor-fuel consumption per driver, 25.90 gallons, which is 2.9 times lower than in Wyoming, registering the highest at 75.37 gallons.

In Northeastern states, between 10 percent and 65 percent of households use heating oil to heat their homes, compared with less than 3 percent of households in the rest of the U.S.

To see the complete report, and where your state ranks, click here.

