VIDEO: See inside future Germantown elementary school

Germantown Municipal School District has released renderings of what the new elementary school will look like.

The new K-5 elementary school will be located off Forest Hill Irene and Poplar Pike.

The school will have seven kindergarten classrooms, 20 1st through 3rd grade classrooms and 11 4th through 5th grade classrooms. In all the school will be able to hold an optimal 739 students.

School officials are planning to have a full-sized gym with 500 seat at the school as well as three activity rooms, a 250-seat cafeteria, three music and art rooms, a science and STEM lab and meeting spaces.

Some of the classrooms will even have outdoor views. District officials say that will allow students to take advantage of the beautiful surrounding campus.

District officials hope to break ground in the Spring of 2018 -- with a target opening date being the 2019-2020 school year

