Never before seen Michelle Obama photos on display at Memphis library

There's a new photo exhibit at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. Patrons will get an exclusive look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Now through November 9, 2017, never before seen photos taken by author and photographer Amanda Lucidon will be available in the Goodwyn Gallery.

Then, on the last day of the exhibit, at 5:30 p.m. library patrons will have the opportunity to meet Lucidon during her book signing of "Chasing Light: Michelle Obama Through the Lens of a White House Photographer." The book signing is a free event.

