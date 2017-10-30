Weave vending machine pops up at Wolfchase

A vending machine at Wolfchase Galleria is turning heads--and possibly styling them.

The purple machine sells weaves. The weaves range from $55-80, and they range in size from 14 to 20 inches and come in different textures.

Debra Washington said the quick and convenient access to the extensions could be a plus for people going to last minute events or wanting a new look fast.

"I think it's OK. I think it's good for a person on the go," Washington said.

However, she did raise concerns over the potential quality of the weaves in the vending machine.

"[When] you get a Coke or a Pepsi or a Sprite out of the machine you know you're going to get that, but you don't know what type of hair you're going to get out of the machine as far as texture and different things like that," Washington said.

Another concern for shoppers revolves around security. Hair weaves are often top targets for thieves in Memphis; shoppers worry this vending machine or the people who use it could become targets.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.