2 firefighters injured in I-40 crash

A crash on Interstate 40 sent two firefighters to the hospital and caused major delays Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on I-40 westbound near Chelsea Avenue, slowing traffic for a couple hours.

Memphis Fire Department said two firefighters were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MFD said the crash resulted when a dump truck crashed with a fire vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw two separate crashes. They said a second crash happened when a car barreled into the initial crash.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the crash (or crashes).

Power was also knocked out in the area, and it is believed to have been knocked out by the crash.

