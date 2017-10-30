NICU babies celebrate Halloween

Babies at the Regional One Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit got to celebrate Halloween a day early.

Many of the NICU babies are born weighing as little as one pound. So the staff dressed the babies up as superheroes to show how strong and inspirational they are.

"This is very amazing. With this being my first child--and he in NICU--I was wondering if he'd be able to enjoy Halloween...when the nurses told me...it's just a fun experience." NICU mom Margaretta Means said.

The babies also got a surprise visit from the Man of Steel (Superman) and Princess Diana of Themyscira (Wonder Woman)!

"We think our babies are superheroes, so we invited some superheroes to visit us today," NICU assistant nurse manager Kay Conlee said.

The Regional One Health NICU is one of the oldest and larges in the country. It opened in 1968 and has successfully treated more than 55,000 babies.

A NICU nurse in North Carolina made headlines this year for knitting Halloween costumes for babies in her care.

