WMC 5 Halloween Candy Buy Back - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WMC 5 Halloween Candy Buy Back

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect

What are you going to do with all that hard earned candy? We've got a sweet deal that's better than any sugar high!

Donate your candy to the WMC Halloween Candy Buy Back, and you'll get one Malco movie ticket for every pound you donate!

All of the candy will be sent to our troops through a program called Operation Gratitude. 

Mobile users: click here

Powered by Frankly