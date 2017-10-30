Teens attack Mid-South Corn Maze employee

A haunted corn maze worker got beaten after doing his job and scaring a patron in the maze.

Agricenter, which is the group that leases the property used by Mid-South Corn Maze, confirmed that two minors assaulted a corn maze employee over the weekend.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the minors have not been charged with a crime but the investigation is ongoing.

The attack happened Saturday at the Mid-South Corn Maze. A teen who paid to go through the haunted corn maze hit a corn maze employee who jumped out of the corn stalks. The teens friend then joined in attacking the corn maze employee.

"I went to this corn maze a couple weeks ago," Daniel Schenck said. "It's what you anticipate, I mean you expect to be scared. There's no call to assault someone over them doing their job."

Schenck is not alone. Corn maze patrons who spoke to WMC Action News 5 said the teens should face a tough punishment.

"It's ridiculous, I hope the person who got assaulted, I hope he recovers," Schenck said. "I hope due justice is done. I don't mean to wish anything negative, but people need to learn that you can't go and assault someone and get away with it. There's repercussions to these actions."

