Oxford mother investigated for child trafficking over joking tweet

An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.

Alex McDaniel, the editor of The Oxford Eagle and a mother of a 3-year-old boy, found out the hard way that social media posts don't always go as planned.

McDaniel tweeted "3yo for sale. $12 OBO"

Someone offended by that tweet contacted Lafayette County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services and accused McDaniel of child trafficking and being mentally ill.

"All I could think of was that this was a horrible misunderstanding," McDaniel said.

Investigators showed up at her work and told her she had to pull her child out of school while deputies investigated the case.

Twitter hit a new low for me this week and I'm not about to stay silent about it. Here's why. pic.twitter.com/PkknLD3WV1 — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) October 2, 2017

"Anybody who would do that--try to break up a family or to to try to silence somebody--is just inexcusable," McDaniel said.

The investigation determined McDaniel was joking in her tweet and had done nothing wrong.

McDaniel said she learned to be more careful in her tweets, but she said she hopes her case will cause Child Protective Services to re-evaluate their policy.

"If someone calls in and refuses to leave their information for CPS to follow up, refuses to leave anything for them, just drops a tip, I don't think tips like those should be treated the same as others," McDaniel said.

