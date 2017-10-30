SEC teams rumored to be interested in Memphis' Norvell

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close and the American Cancer Society has raised a record amount of money so far this year.More >>
A haunted corn maze worker got beaten after doing his job and scaring a patron in the maze.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men responsible for a home invasion of a 90-year-old man.More >>
More MATA trolleys are set to hit the streets.More >>
A Memphis church stepped up to help a local high school buy new uniforms for its band.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell has released a statement after a social media post involving campus community and a "racially insensitive" Halloween costume.More >>
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.More >>
A Georgia man is a hero to all fathers after a video of him comforting his infant child while the baby was getting his shots stormed the internet.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
