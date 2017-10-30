SEC teams rumored to be interested in Memphis' Norvell

The Florida Gators fired head football coach Jim McElwain after the team's 42-7 blowout loss Saturday against rival Georgia, prompting some to wonder if University of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell might be a candidate for the opening.

Norvell's Tigers are 7-1 and ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll.

An article from CBS Sports names Norvell, along with Mississippi State's Dan Mullen, Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente, and others, as one of 11 possible candidates to replace McElwain.

Norvell addressed the rumors at Monday's practice.

"Any time you have success throughout a season, individual players, coaches, the people nationally are going to talk about what you’re doing, and that is a positive thing for our program. But like I told the players this morning, we had a quick team meeting, there are no distractions," Norvell said.

Other SEC programs, like Tennessee, Arkansas, and Ole Miss, could open soon--all of which may have interest in the second-year Memphis coach.

Memphis plays at Tulsa on Friday, and they control their destiny for a possible bid to a New Year's Day bowl game, which would come with a big pay day for the U of M.

