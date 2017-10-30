Halloween this year much cooler than last

It was a warm Halloween last year across the Mid-South.

In fact, it was the hottest Halloween ever with a high of 87 degrees. Our coldest was back in 1993.

This Halloween will fall right in the middle with temps in the low to mid 50s. The trend has been for warmer Octobers in recent years, so it makes sense that Halloween has been a little warmer for the trick-or-treaters.

Overall, Octobers are warming across the U.S. with the increasing accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Since 1970, October temperatures have risen about 2°F.

Warming throughout the fall is even stronger in some parts of the country, with the Northeast and the West warming the most.

This warming can delay the start of some of the traditional cold season activities in cooler and mountainous climates, such as skiing.

The warming trend also means first freezes occur later in the year, which can allow more insects to survive later into the year and make for a longer fall allergy season.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.