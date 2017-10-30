Search continues for missing choir director

A well-known choir director hasn't been seen since he left to go fishing on Tunica Lake.

Tunica County investigators still call this a missing persons investigation as they look for Walter Bauman, but Monday his son posted to Facebook that the search for his father has turned into a recovery mission.

So far investigators have only found Bauman's boat and a few personal items from a fishing trip last week. There's been no sight yet of a man known to his family, friends, and parishioners as Lynn.

"The Holy Spirit is very strong in Lynn. He's very strong man. He showed it to all of us in leading in his strength to bring out the love of Jesus Christ," former choir member Howard Inzer said.

Inzer and his wife, Carlene, met Bauman 15 years ago at St. Mary's. They were in the choir, and Bauman was their director.

"Lynn directed us there, inspired us though his love of Jesus," Howard said.

Tunica County deputies were called out to Tunica Lake on Thursday night for a welfare check. Bauman has not been seen since that day.

Crews are now searching both Arkansas and Mississippi sides of the river for the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception choir director.

"We know that in our power through prayer, the Holy Spirit is going to bring Lynn back to us," Howard said.

During their times of prayer, the Inzers can't help but think about the last time they saw Bauman. It was, by chance, over lunch last Wednesday--the day before he went missing.

"His loved ones are praying, we are praying, and that Jesus and the Holy Spirit will bring him back to us," Howard said.

