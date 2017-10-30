Memphis woman say she is repeat victim of burglary

A Mid-South woman says she is a repeat victim of crime, and she has the videos to prove it.

The woman admits her car doors were unlocked when a thief got away with items that were not his, but what she says is most upsetting is that the thief was seen back near her home again.

Gale Jones Carson, who works for Memphis Light, Gas, and Water, is hoping to catch the person responsible.

"There were things thrown around in the car," Carson said

She says she woke up Friday morning to find that her car was rummaged through and items were missing.

"It's amazing to me the risk that people take--that you would go to jail for two pairs of shoes," Carson said.

Surveillance video shows a man walk into her driveway on North Trezevant Street. He takes his time going through her car, and then left with things that weren't his.

Carson admits she forgot to lock her door, but says what she caught on her surveillance video the following day that concerned her even more.

She says the next day, the same man, along with another man, were seen walking back to her house. She quickly notified police, and gave them both sets of videos.

She says she hopes the thief will be caught, and that the arrest will serve as a wake up call.

"They're probably walking up and down the street seeing if there are other opportunities," Carson said. "Catch him early and work with him. Help him turn his life around."

