Man in critical condition after South Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police responded to a shooting call in South Memphis on Monday.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Ingle Avenue near the intersection of Bismark Street.

Police said a man was struck and transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a white Jeep.

