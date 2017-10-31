Child, vehicle recovered after carjacking

An officer carries the child to safety. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A 7-year-old was found safe after she was left in the car during a carjacking.

Investigators said the girl's guardian left the car running after midnight at Shell on Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road.

A man wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans jumped into the car and drove off.

The vehicle and girl were found at the Orchid Manor Apartments.

No one is in custody at this time. but police said charges are pending for the guardian who left the car running.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.