Man wanted for robbing Best Western

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Security cameras captured a man accused of robbing a Best Western at gunpoint.

Memphis Police Department said the man came into the hotel on Madison Avenue, near I-240, on Saturday evening.

He demanded money from the register and ran from the hotel.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

