Dave Brown, Jerry Lawler featured in documentary on Mid-South Coliseum

Memphis wrestling legends Dave Brown and Jerry Lawler are at the front of the charge to save the Mid-South Coliseum.

The two are featured in a new documentary about the history of the coliseum and wrestling in Memphis.

"I really expected to see more cracked tiles, and tiles missing and off the walls," Brown said. "It isn't. It's fantastic."

The full documentary will be released Wednesday ahead of a meeting to unveil plans for the future of the coliseum, scheduled for Monday.

A clip of Brown and Lawler discussing the coliseum is posted on JustMyMemphis, a group producing the film. You can watch below:

