Car rental insurance tips

With the winter travel season coming up, many folks will soon face a question they have little idea how to answer: Would you like to purchase supplemental rental car insurance?

To help travelers give a money-saving response, WalletHub has released its 2017 Credit Card Rental Car Insurance Study, which compares the coverage that we automatically receive from plastic. Here are some highlights from their findings:

Best Credit Cards – Citi credit cards have the most favorable rental car insurance policies.

Avoid Renting – A truck, open-bed vehicle, exotic/antique car, large van or full-size SUV if you want credit-card coverage, as many cards exclude them.

Coverage Duration – Almost 39% of cards only cover domestic rentals for up to 15 days.

Country Exclusions – All Citi, Chase and Discover cards provide global coverage. Ireland, Israel and Jamaica are the most common exclusions among other issuers.

To check out the full study, including 8 Money-Saving Car Rental Tips, click here.

