Social media post sparks parent-student brawl at Craigmont High

Social media post sparks parent-student brawl at Craigmont High

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested five women after a fight broke out at Craigmont High School.

SCSO said the fight broke out over social media posts.

The five adults face assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Three female students were also involved in the fight; they were issued juvenile summons.

Jerry Askin is looking into what caused the fight. He will have the details tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

