Church donates $15K to Memphis high school band

A Memphis church stepped up to help a local high school buy new uniforms for its band.

High Point Church celebrated its 15-year anniversary by raising $15,000.

The church then donated that money to Overton High School's band. Band members were performing in uniforms that were more than 15 years old.

Now, thanks to the generosity of High Point Church members, Overton High School band will get brand new uniforms!

