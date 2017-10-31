MATA testing more trolleys - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MATA testing more trolleys

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

More MATA trolleys are set to hit the streets.

MATA is expanding the trials for the new "vintage" trolleys that run on the train tracks.

The trolleys will run a route along Main Street between the Trolley Barn and Central Station.

MATA said the trolleys may take longer to stop, and cannot turn like regular buses.

