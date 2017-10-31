2 men wanted for robbing 90-year-old man in home invasion

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men responsible for a home invasion of a 90-year-old man.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said the two armed men kicked in the man's door around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

While inside, they stole money and jewelry and stuffed it into a pillow case before taking off.

The 90-year-old man was uninjured.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.